UP minister who sparked row gets death threat

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:58 IST

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for labour affairs Raghuraj Singh has complained that he has been receiving threat calls saying that he would be blown up in a bomb attack.

Singh had earlier stated at a public meeting in Aligarh earlier this month that anyone shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath would be buried alive.

“This threat was made to me on phone and was first issued on January 14. I was threatened that I would be blown up by a bomb along with PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. I lodged an FIR at Hazratganj kotwali (police station) in Lucknow the same day,” Raghuraj Singh said on Friday.

“I was in Etah today (Friday) to inaugurate an event and received the threat call again. The caller again said I would be blown up along with PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath and union home minister Amit Shah. I informed the DM and the SSP of Etah,” said Singh.

Singh alleged that he had not been provided with security despite the threats.

“I have informed all concerned but security has not been provided to me as yet,” said the minister who resides in Aligarh.

On January 12, he had sparked a controversy by saying those shouting slogans against prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath would be buried alive.

He was apparently responding to recent events on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus where protesters shouted certain objectionable slogans against chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The minister had made his controversial statement while addressing a rally at Numaish Maidan in Aligarh on January 12.

Taking cognizance of such slogans, the Aligarh police had booked 25 to 30 unidentified students under section 153A (promoting enmity on basis of religion or caste amongst groups by words spoken) of Indian Penal Code. The case was registered at the Civil Lines police station in Aligarh.