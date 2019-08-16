UP’s 1st anti-power theft police stations in Prayagraj, Kaushambi

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:55 IST

The first two anti-power theft police stations of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) were inaugurated in the twin districts of Prayagraj and Kaushambi on Thursday.

General manager/chief engineer (distribution), UPPCL, Prayagraj division, MC Sharma, who inaugurated the facility at Prayagraj, said the measure would provide requisite assistance to the power department in curbing pilferage as well as in realising its pending dues.

As per Sharma, the police station located on the premises of Indalpur power sub-station under Naini division of the corporation will have a staff of 23 cops, including one inspector, two sub-inspectors and 20 constables.

“The police station in Bharwari sub-station in Kaushambi will also have the same police strength. With 24x7 availability of police backup, now functioning of the department is bound to improve. The department’s staff will not have to wait for availability of police backup for carrying out checking drives or surprise raids after information is received about power theft,” he said.

Earlier, the anti power theft police station in Prayagraj district was to be set up in Tagore Town division of the corporation but due to non-availability of space, the location was shifted to Indalpur sub-station.

Caption: UPPCL officials and staff of anti-power theft police station of Prayagraj during the inauguration ceremony in Indalpur sub-station of Naini division of UPPCL on Thursday.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 19:55 IST