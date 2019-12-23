UP’s second science and tech park to come up in Bareilly

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 18:15 IST

BAREILLY The city is all set to have a science and technology park in 2020, according to the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA), which gave the go-ahead to a proposal to this effect in its board meeting recently.

After Ghaziabad, this would be the second such park in UP, said officials.

“Work on the park would commence in January and the project would be developed with the help of the Science and Technology Department of UP,” said a senior BDA official.

The development agency has earmarked seven-acre land at the intersection of 45-metre road connecting Bisalpur-Dohra Road under its Ramganga Nagar scheme.

“The project was initially meant for Kanpur under the Centre’s joint venture scheme to promote technopreneurs, create awareness, technology development and incubation of hi-tech start-ups. But due to some reasons it could not take off. We seized the opportunity and the state government cleared our proposal,” he said.

Apart from Rs 40 crore for land acquisition, an amount of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned by the BDA to start work on the park (expected to commence in January 2020). The project would be completed in a year’s time.

Apart from creating a ‘knowledge economy’ by educating the youth about the latest technologies, the objective of the park would be to provide a platform to start-ups, small and medium enterprises.

“With funds from the centre and help from experts, we intend to provide unique opportunities for technology trained youth, both from urban and rural areas, including the neighbouring Uttarakhand region, who have fire in the belly to become successful entrepreneurs,” said another official.

He said a detailed project report (DPR) was being prepared and the blueprint of the project would be released soon.

