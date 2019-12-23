e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Cities / UP’s second science and tech park to come up in Bareilly

UP’s second science and tech park to come up in Bareilly

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

BAREILLY The city is all set to have a science and technology park in 2020, according to the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA), which gave the go-ahead to a proposal to this effect in its board meeting recently.

After Ghaziabad, this would be the second such park in UP, said officials.

“Work on the park would commence in January and the project would be developed with the help of the Science and Technology Department of UP,” said a senior BDA official.

The development agency has earmarked seven-acre land at the intersection of 45-metre road connecting Bisalpur-Dohra Road under its Ramganga Nagar scheme.

“The project was initially meant for Kanpur under the Centre’s joint venture scheme to promote technopreneurs, create awareness, technology development and incubation of hi-tech start-ups. But due to some reasons it could not take off. We seized the opportunity and the state government cleared our proposal,” he said.

Apart from Rs 40 crore for land acquisition, an amount of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned by the BDA to start work on the park (expected to commence in January 2020). The project would be completed in a year’s time.

Apart from creating a ‘knowledge economy’ by educating the youth about the latest technologies, the objective of the park would be to provide a platform to start-ups, small and medium enterprises.

“With funds from the centre and help from experts, we intend to provide unique opportunities for technology trained youth, both from urban and rural areas, including the neighbouring Uttarakhand region, who have fire in the belly to become successful entrepreneurs,” said another official.

He said a detailed project report (DPR) was being prepared and the blueprint of the project would be released soon.

Rs 40 cr for land acquisition

*Apart from Rs 40 crore for land acquisition, an amount of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned by the BDA to start work on the park (expected to commence in January 2020). The project would be completed in a year’s time.

*Apart from creating a ‘knowledge economy’ by educating the youth about the latest technologies, the objective of the park would be to provide a platform to start-ups, small and medium enterprises.

“With funds from the centre and help from experts, we intend to provide unique opportunities for technology trained youth, both from urban and rural areas,” said an official.

top news
LIVE | PM congratulates Hemant Soren for Jharkhand win
LIVE | PM congratulates Hemant Soren for Jharkhand win
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
‘Confidentiality pact’: Govt declines Swiss Bank account info under RTI
‘Confidentiality pact’: Govt declines Swiss Bank account info under RTI
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Team India selection: Bumrah returns, Rohit rested for Sri Lanka series
Team India selection: Bumrah returns, Rohit rested for Sri Lanka series
Three or free: Mercedes launches time-bound car service facility
Three or free: Mercedes launches time-bound car service facility
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LiveCTET Answer key 2019Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenTanhaji The Unsung WarriorChristmas Bizarre Hair TrendDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities