Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

UP to get round-the-clock power till Nov 11

  Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has decided to supply round-the-clock electricity to all the urban and rural areas from October 25 to November 11 in view of the festivals, including the Chhat Puja that will be followed by Diwali.

The corporation has made arrangements for the procurement of additional electricity to meet the festive demand. The decision comes after chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to the energy department to this effect.

“The chief minister has asked us to ensure 24-hour supply to the whole state from October 25 to November 11 and also keep a watch on power disruptions due to local break downs,” a UPPC official said.

The UPPCL may require 20,000 MW power to be able to meet the additional demand and till Thursday it was supplying 17000 MW power during the peak time. “We have arranged 3000 MW additional power and have issued new roster according to which there will be no load shedding in villages and cities till November 11,” said the official.

The corporation has also made elabourate arrangements for attending and fixing any possible breakdown like damage of transformers, snapping of wires etc so that the supply is restored quickly if it is disrupted for local reasons. Additional trolley transformers (stand-by transformers) have been placed in all the cities for this purpose. In Luknow alone, 75 such transformers have been kept for use.

“We have also set up control rooms at discoms level as well as in districts and also set up quick response teams to monitor power supply and ensure normalization of supply if it gets disrupted for any reason,” the official claimed adding, “People can register their supply related complaints on the toll-free no 1912.”

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:21 IST

