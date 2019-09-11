UP to go ahead with perfume park project in Kannauj

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:00 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is finally going ahead with implementation of the international perfume park project in Kannauj, which is known for manufacture of the essence (attar) used in perfumes.

A senior officer of Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC), the project implementation agency, said, “Yes, we are going ahead with the proposed international perfume park to be set up on about 100-acre land in Kannauj. About 30-acre land has been already acquired and a proposal about getting the remaining 70-acre land for the project has been forwarded to the district magistrate in consultation with farmers. We will begin work for the phase of the project that needs only 50- acre land.”

The project was conceived during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government as India’s first ever International Perfume Museum and Aroma Park.

It has not seen the light of the day although the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation stone of the project on April 12, 2016. In 2015, Yadav had led a delegation to Grasse (France), known for its perfumes, to explore the possibility of a tie-up and give a boost to the ‘attar’ industry of Kannauj.

After Yadav’s visit to France, the state government had stated the park would be developed on 400-acre land and 300-acre ‘gram sabha’ land was already available for the project there.

Principal secretary, micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) department, Navneet Sehgal said he had spoken to UPSIDC and Kannauj district officials about expediting work for setting up the perfume park.

Under the one district, one product (ODOP) scheme, the state government was trying to help the industry and work on the first phase of the project would start soon, he said, adding the project may be expanded later based on the industry’s demand.

UPSIDC regional manager Rakesh Jha said his organisation had recently conducted a survey to find out the demand for the perfume park.

He said the industry had been demanding facilities at the park and about 30 to 35 units were willing to shift there. A detailed project report had been prepared, he said. UPSIDC proposed to appoint a new consultant as the report by the previous consultant suggested a higher expenditure, he added.

The central government with the assistance of state government, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) had set up Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC) at Kannauj in 1991.

FFDC’s objective is to serve as an interface between essential oil, fragrance and flavour industry and the research and development institutions, both in the field of agro-technology and chemical technology, and sustain and upgrade the status of farmers and the industry engaged in the cultivation and processing of aromatic plants. Kannauj has about 375 ‘attar’ units, which have a turnover of Rs 4 billion (Rs 400 crore), and these provide direct and indirect employment to 30,000 people.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 20:00 IST