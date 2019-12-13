UP to have cybercrime, forensic centres at range level, says CM

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 17:53 IST

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh will soon have cybercrime and forensic centres at all police range level. The state has 18 police ranges.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop on cybercrime investigation and crime against women and children, the chief minister said, “The government will also set up its own forensic university.”

Yogi added that he had formed a panel to find out whether crime against children and women was being probed in time. “It has been observed that there was lack of coordination at the district level,” he said, adding, “Accused will be punished faster if prosecution is done in time. We are arresting accused but investigation is pending and justice gets delayed,” he added.

Yogi said that the government will soon set up 218 fast track courts in the state to deal with crime against women and children.

He also exhorted cops to make concerted efforts for speedy disposal of cases by coordinating between investigation and prosecution. “The law will also have to be stricter if there is increase in crime and coordination among all stake-holding departments can help the process,” he said.

Yogi said officials should also give priority to POCSO cases. “It will definitely expedite the process of speedy justice. The long pendency frustrates victims and sometimes witnesses turn hostile. Police efforts will send a message to criminals that they will face strict and quick punishment.”

“It is imperative to put fear in the mind of criminals, otherwise they will not be afraid of law,” Yogi said.

“In the last two years, work has been done in the direction to curb crime against women and girls. Uttar Pradesh has been first in meting out punishment within six months in the cases of crime against women and children.

“I am hopeful that an exhaustive work-plan will be ready after deliberation on issues relating cybercrime and crime against child and women,” he added.

Additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi said monitoring was being done continuously for prosecution of criminals. “Along with this, cases of POCSO are being heard on priority. With an aim to implement e-system, tab and laptops were being provided to investigators,” he said.

Director general of police (DGP) OP Singh said cases of POCSO have been disposed of in 13 districts speedily. The accused have been punished in POCSO cases in 28 days in Auraiya and 81 days in Jhansi, he said.