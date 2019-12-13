e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Cities

UP to have cybercrime, forensic centres at range level, says CM

cities Updated: Dec 13, 2019 17:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh will soon have cybercrime and forensic centres at all police range level. The state has 18 police ranges.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop on cybercrime investigation and crime against women and children, the chief minister said, “The government will also set up its own forensic university.”

Yogi added that he had formed a panel to find out whether crime against children and women was being probed in time. “It has been observed that there was lack of coordination at the district level,” he said, adding, “Accused will be punished faster if prosecution is done in time. We are arresting accused but investigation is pending and justice gets delayed,” he added.

Yogi said that the government will soon set up 218 fast track courts in the state to deal with crime against women and children.

He also exhorted cops to make concerted efforts for speedy disposal of cases by coordinating between investigation and prosecution. “The law will also have to be stricter if there is increase in crime and coordination among all stake-holding departments can help the process,” he said.

Yogi said officials should also give priority to POCSO cases. “It will definitely expedite the process of speedy justice. The long pendency frustrates victims and sometimes witnesses turn hostile. Police efforts will send a message to criminals that they will face strict and quick punishment.”

“It is imperative to put fear in the mind of criminals, otherwise they will not be afraid of law,” Yogi said.

“In the last two years, work has been done in the direction to curb crime against women and girls. Uttar Pradesh has been first in meting out punishment within six months in the cases of crime against women and children.

“I am hopeful that an exhaustive work-plan will be ready after deliberation on issues relating cybercrime and crime against child and women,” he added.

Additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi said monitoring was being done continuously for prosecution of criminals. “Along with this, cases of POCSO are being heard on priority. With an aim to implement e-system, tab and laptops were being provided to investigators,” he said.

Director general of police (DGP) OP Singh said cases of POCSO have been disposed of in 13 districts speedily. The accused have been punished in POCSO cases in 28 days in Auraiya and 81 days in Jhansi, he said.

top news
5 states, unwilling to implement citizenship law, don’t have a choice: MHA
5 states, unwilling to implement citizenship law, don’t have a choice: MHA
Working on issues wherever needed: Govt on state of economy
Working on issues wherever needed: Govt on state of economy
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
‘No question of apologising’: Shashi Tharoor backs Rahul over rape comment row
‘No question of apologising’: Shashi Tharoor backs Rahul over rape comment row
Andhra assembly passes bill to award death penalty for rape in 3 weeks
Andhra assembly passes bill to award death penalty for rape in 3 weeks
Porsche launches Cayenne Coupe at ₹1.31 crore, to rival X6, GLE series
Porsche launches Cayenne Coupe at ₹1.31 crore, to rival X6, GLE series
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities