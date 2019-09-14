UP women’s panel chief inspects district hospital

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:49 IST

Noida: Former Noida MLA and chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh state commission for women Vimla Batham inspected Noida’s district hospital and interacted with patients Saturday. She said the new hospital building in Sector 39 will be ready in a month and it will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a dialysis facility and a trauma centre.

“I have interacted with some patients and received their feedback. They said they are getting medical treatment and medicines on time. But there are long queues at different counters. We have talked to the hospital management to address the issue. The officials informed me that the new hospital building will be ready in a month,” she said.

Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma also visited the hospital and interacted with patients.

Anurag Bhargava, chief medical superintendent, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the new hospital building will be ready by October. “The new campus will have a trauma centre and dialysis facility. Once the new campus is functional, we will be able to serve people more efficiently,” he said.

The 240-bed hospital at the new campus is spread over 14,732 square metres and built at a cost of ₹225.03 crore. The hospital will have eight operation theatres and four ICUs.

The construction work on the project had started in May 2014, but the project missed multiple deadlines. The new building will have eight floors with three basements. It will also have a consultation room, private wards, general wards, etc.

The Noida authority is also developing two 18-storey residential towers which will have 72 flats of three and four bedrooms for resident doctors and other medical staff. Noida’s district hospital presently runs from the Sector 30 campus. This 80-bed hospital remains overcrowded and around 2,000 patients visit the out-patient department every day.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 19:49 IST