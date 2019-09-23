UP YOUTH CONGRESS Police lathi-charge Youth Cong workers

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:04 IST

LUCKNOW: About eight Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress workers were injured when police resorted to lathi-charge to stop them going towards the chief minister’s residence for a ‘gherao’ here on Monday.

“Yes, seven to eight leaders of the Congress youth wing were injured in the lathi-charge at a barricade near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. The party’s youth wing workers were going to the chief minister’s residence to protest against state government’s failure to provide jobs to youths,” said UP Youth Congress general secretary Somesh Chauhan.

Those injured included the UP Congress youth wing (central zone) president Dipankar Singh.

Chauhan said the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV led the workers in a procession from Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress (UPYC) headquarters here for the gherao at the CM’s residence.

He said the police stopped the party workers at the barricade and resorted to lathi-charge. He added that the police arrested the party men and took them to the Eco Garden from where they were released in the evening.

