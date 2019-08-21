Upset over wife’s ‘affair’, Faridkot man poisons kids, attempts suicide

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:16 IST

Upset over wife’s alleged affair, a 34-year-old man poisoned his two minor children before attempting suicide at Chopra Wala Bagh village in Kotkapura subdivision of Faridkot district, police said on Tuesday.

Charanjit Singh’s 11-year-old son died, while his eight-year-old daughter and he himself are battling for life at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Station house officer Jatinder Singh said Charanjit gave poison to his son Deepak and daughter Kuldeep Kaur on Monday night before attempting suicide. They were rushed to the hospital. He said Deepak was declared brought dead, while the condition of Charanjit and his daughter is stated to be critical.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Charanjit at the Kotkapura city police station.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 01:16 IST