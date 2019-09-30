e-paper
UPTET by Dec end; exam regulatory authority to send proposal soon

  Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:03 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

Lakhs of candidates vying to become assistant teachers in government-run primary schools are expected to appear in this year’s UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) being scheduled to be held by December end, inform officials.

They claim that the UPTET would be held soon after the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET)-2019 set to be conducted by CBSE on December 8—which is also acceptable for assistant teachers recruitment of primary schools in UP.

The Prayagraj-headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority, UP, which conducts UPTET, is gearing up to send a proposal for conducting the exam to the state government for approval, add officials.

For inviting online applications for the exam, a coordination meeting between the officials of basic education department with their counterparts of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Lucknow, was recently held in the state capital, the officials share.

Though reluctant to speak on record, the officials claim that the Exam Regulatory Authority, UP, was already ready with the proposal and as soon as the state government permits, it would be sent to it for a formal approval.

The UPTET is held at two levels—primary and upper primary—and attracts a large number of candidates.

Candidates who are BTC, B Ed and other national council for teacher education (NCTE) approved courses can appear in this test so as to then become eligible to appear in teachers’ recruitment exam—the final hurdle for a candidate to become a teacher in the government-run primary and upper primary schools.

NCTE allowed B Ed pass candidates to apply for primary school teachers’ post just in June 2018 and this saw the number of applicants rise dramatically in UPTET and this year also lakhs of BEd pass candidates are expected to apply.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 01:03 IST

