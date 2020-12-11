Use of sub-standard material at Mohali’s Purab Premium Apartments; Punjab vigilance to submit report in two weeks

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 08:09 IST

Carrying out further investigation against the use of sub-standard material in the construction of Purab Premium Apartments, the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday carried out a technical inspection. The VB will submit its report in two weeks, following which action will be initiated.

The contract of the project was given to Simplex Infrastructure Private Limited. A team of 15 officers including executive engineers reached the spot at around 9.30am and carried out inspection till 7pm.

In 2018, the members of the Purab Premium Allottee Association had lodged a complaint with the VB alleging that GMADA had used sub-standard material in the construction of the apartments. Whatever they promised in the brochure before they had invited applications were not there in the detailed notice inviting tenders (DNIT). They had also raised objections against a huge financial irregularity during the construction.

They alleged that in the brochure it was stated that there will be no water tank on the roof and 24X7 pressurised water supply will be available. As per the brochure, all the towers should be separated, but GMADA has joined six to eight towers together and there are 27 towers and four blocks.

Col Dalwinder Singh (retd), general secretary of the association, said, “The team found major discrepancies and inadequacies, and samples are being collected by the team.”

A senior official of the VB, who was part of the team, said, “We have collected most of the documents pertaining to the construction of the flats. People have lodged complaints as they feel that despite spending lakhs they have been cheated by GMADA.”

He further said, “We are hopeful of preparing the report in the next two weeks, following which action will be initiated.”

In 2017, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had constructed 1,620 apartments of three types in Sector 88. Of these, 980 houses have already been allotted of which 590 allottees have taken possession. The project has 27 towers of 60 flats each, a community centre and a sports complex with indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

There are around 700 flats that are also falling into disrepair due to non-occupation and use. Further, there have been many incidents of violence and affray in the recent past in the complex.

Purab Premium lacks basic amenities

Residents of Purab Premium Apartments, Sector 88, Mohali, protested outside the office of GMADA on May 21 to raise the issue of poor civic amenities.

Purab Premium Apartments Allottees’ Association president SK Loona said, “The apartments are grappling with civic issues. We do not even have basic amenities.”

“The GMADA has installed a low-capacity and poor-quality water tank on the top floors of the building. The tanks are unable to bear the pressure of water, resulting in breakdown,” said Loona, adding that the authority had recently replaced only seven water tanks despite the demand being much larger.