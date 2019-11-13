UT education department to roll out admission schedule for nursery, KG soon

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 01:16 IST

A common admission schedule for nursery, lower kindergarten and upper kindergarten classes in city schools will be rolled out for the academic session of 2020-2021 after the UT education department meet on Thursday.

The education department issues an admission schedule every year which is followed by all city schools, including 114 government schools, 77 private recognised schools and eight aided schools.

The common admission schedule directs the schools to put up the admission notices, including dates for issue and receipt of admission forms, submission date, date to put up the list of eligible candidates, selection of students and fee submission dates on their websites as well as notice boards.

The admission forms of various schools will be available online as well as offline after the schedule is rolled out. Last year the administration held that the admission forms will be free of cost, however, ₹100 will be charged as registration fee at the time of submission of the admission form.Sulabh Kapoor, parent of 5-year-old Kashish Kapoor, said, “We have shortlisted three city schools and we are waiting for the school to release the forms.”

The common age norm for pre-nursery is that the student should have completed three years as on March 31, 2019. For nursery class, the student should have completed four years. For government schools, children from neighbourhood areas will be admitted only if their parents are residents of that area. In case the number of applications received is more than the number of seats, children will be admitted based on draw of lots.

A representative from the education department will be there to monitor the draw.