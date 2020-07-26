e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Vashi police arrest 3 youths for vehicle thefts

Vashi police arrest 3 youths for vehicle thefts

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:46 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Vashi police on Wednesday arrested three youngsters in separate vehicle theft cases and recovered three scooters, a motorbike and one autorickshaw from their possession. The youngsters robbed the vehicles for joy rides and dumped them at unknown locations.

The arrests came after a 70-year-old autorickshaw driver approached the police with a complaint three weeks ago, following which the police began a probe. During their investigation, police found leads in different vehicle thefts and reached Vashi slums where one suspect was hiding. Police further learnt that the accused, Amol Pawar, 20, used to steal bikes, take it out for a ride and then dump it.

On Wednesday, the police nabbed Pawar and recovered three Activa scooters.

“Two of the vehicles were stolen from Vashi, while another was stolen from APMC Market over the past few weeks,” said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector, Vashi police station.

The police also arrested two teenagers identified as Yunus Shaikh, 19, and Anas Shaikh, 18, in connection with the autorickshaw theft and recovered a motorbike from their possession.

“We have arrested all three persons and cracked four cases,” said Dhumal.

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In