Vashi toll plaza sees traffic congestion as govt staff resume work

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 00:01 IST

With around 10% of government employees reporting to their offices along with essential services officials, there has been a significant increase in traffic at Vashi toll plaza. On Wednesday morning, there was severe traffic congestion at the plaza leading to more than one-hour delay. Officials attributed the same to lesser number of toll staff.

Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said, “We are vigilant about who is leaving the city limits. The traffic at Vashi toll plaza is a result of APMC vehicles being allowed to ply along with vehicles carrying few government officials who have started reporting to work.”

“The staff at Vashi toll plaza is working with less than half manpower hence, they take time to collect toll and clear vehicle, resulting in a delay,” said Lokhande.

Vashi toll plaza has resumed toll tax collection from April 20.

Bhanudas Khatavkar, traffic inspector, Vashi traffic police, said, “As local trains are not running and many government employees are now going to work, there are more private cars are on the road. And in a bid to maintain social distancing, carpooling is also not happening, thus adding to the number of vehicles.”

“In addition, goods transport has been allowed along with other essential services. Hence, there is an increased influx of vehicles for two hours in morning and evening each,” said Khatvakar.

Traffic police are ensuring that only people with passes travel. They have also set up a separate dedicated queue for checking goods vehicles to ensure other commuters are not inconvenienced.