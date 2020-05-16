e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Vegetable vendor found murdered in Rupnagar

Vegetable vendor found murdered in Rupnagar

The body bore wounds inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon; 45-year-old was missing since Friday

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rupnagar
Hindustantimes
         

Police have started a murder probe after the body of a 45-year-old man was found at Ghanauli village near Rupnagar on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Surjit Kumar of Thali Khurd village. He was missing since Friday. The body bore wounds inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.

Deceased’s son Balwinder Kumar said his father was a vegetable vendor, and left home on Friday to collect money from someone. When he didn’t return home, they started searching for him and also informed the police, he said.

On Saturday, Surjit’s body was found near the grain market in Ghanauli village. Rupnagar Sadar station house officer (SHO) Tilak Raj said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the unidentified assailants.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In