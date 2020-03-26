e-paper
Vegetables sold from CTU buses as Chandigarh administration streamlines door-to-door delivery system

The authorities said the quantity and variety of vegetables would be increased from Friday

chandigarh Updated: Mar 26, 2020 15:36 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
SAFE DELIVERY: Chandigarh administration officials selling vegetables and fruits from a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking bus at Sector 41 during curfew on Thursday.
CHANDIGARH: The UT administration requisitioned Chandigarh Transport Union (CTU) buses on Thursday for door-to-door delivery of vegetables after failing to streamline the system over the last two days of curfew to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

“Two CTU buses started from the Sampark Centre in our sector at 9am, but the problem was that people rushed to the vehicles and many others, fearing that supplies would finish, drove to the spot,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 43.

Escorted by police, the buses had onions, tomatoes and potatoes, which were sold out as people queued up. The authorities said the quantity and variety of vegetables would be increased from Friday.

Vendors also sold vegetables in Sectors 48, 47, 45, 21 and 20.

Milk supply improved, too. “Milk vendors were available from 7am in the sector. Booths sold both milk and bread,” said Sanjiv Sharma, a resident of Sector 29.

Grocery shops and pharmacies that remained closed on Thursday will open by Friday, the administration said. Residents can then phone in to order supplies.

CURFEW STAYS

Curfew, however, will not be relaxed.

There will be no retail sale of fruits and vegetables at the Sector 26 grain market, and the wholesale market will only function to maintain the supply chain, the administration said.

Lists of groceries and chemists have been uploaded on websites chandigarh.gov.in and chdcovid19.in.

ELECTRICITY DEPT STAFF AWAIT CURFEW PASSES

UT electricity department staff members could not respond to breakdowns or reach their workplace as there was delay in issuing curfew passes to them.

“We had applied for curfew passes for the employees but even after three days no response has come from the deputy commissioner’s office. We have taken up the matter with senior officials of the administration. So far in most parts of the city, there is no report of a major breakdown,” said a senior official of the electricity department requesting anonymity.

