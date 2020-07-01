e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Vehicles pile-up in an unusual accident on Navale bridge

Vehicles pile-up in an unusual accident on Navale bridge

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE As many as seven vehicles piled up in an accident near Navale bridge on Wednesday morning.

According to police, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, minor damages were reported for all eight vehicles.

The first vehicle in line was a Honda City followed by a Maruti Swift, Tata Nano, Maruti Santro, Maruti Suzuki SuperCarry, Mahindra Jeeto, which was ahead of a Bharat Benz tanker truck.

The traffic in the area was held up until the vehicles were cleared.

A case under relevant Sections of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Sinhgad road police station.

Hawaldar Vikas Ramchandra Mate of Sinhgad road police station is investigating the case.

top news
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
A Mumbai-only IPL 2020 is a possibility: Report
A Mumbai-only IPL 2020 is a possibility: Report
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In