Verdict in 2013 minor’s rape case deferred to Saturday

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 21:51 IST

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred the verdict in a 2013 rape case of a minor girl that was reported from east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area.

Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra said that the court will now pronounce the verdict on Saturday in the case.

The incident took place in April, 2013, when a five-year-old minor girl was allegedly confined for two days and raped by the accused who lived in the same building as the girl and her family. The girl was missing for two days and was later found at the accused’ room.

The girl, who was reported missing on April 15 evening, was rescued on April 17 morning from the ground floor of the building. Delhi police registered a case and filed charges of attempt to murder and rape against the man.

The girl was admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after she contracted infection due to the insertion of foreign objects in her private parties. The case, reported within five months of the Delhi 2012 gang rape case, showed how despite stricter laws and policing, women were still unsafe in the capital.