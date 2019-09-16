VHP leader announces ₹5 million bounty on godman’s head

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:51 IST

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader on Monday announced a cash reward of ₹5 million (₹50 lakh) for anyone who beheads Swami Om, the Bigg Boss fame godman who came out in support of former union minister Swami Chinmayanand on Sunday.

Rajesh Awasthi, the VHP’s Shahjahanpur district secretary, announced the bounty on the godman’s head, claiming that Swami Om allegedly described all girls as ‘vish kanya’ while talking to reporters on Sunday.

He added such comments would not be tolerated. Swami Om had convened a press conference in support of Swami Chinmayanand and also urged the Yogi government to stop all investigations against the former union minister. The SIT is probing allegations of abduction and rape on Chinmayanand levelled by woman law student of the college run by Chinmayanand’s trust in Shahjahanpur.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists burnt effigies of Swami Om at several locations in Shahjahanpur in protest against his statement. Bajrang Dal activists handed over a memorandum to city magistrate Vineet Singh, demanding action against Swami Om.

Swami Om had also said, “Merely on the basis of a statement and some concocted videos, Swami Chinmayanand is being targeted. This is a deep conspiracy. Some people are playing into the hand of those who want to defame Hindu saints.”

He had also alleged that people who had been ‘supporting left-wing terrorists’ were backing the allegations against Chinmayanand.

