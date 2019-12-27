e-paper
Home / Cities / Video shows police officer asking group of Muslim protestors to go to Pak

Video shows police officer asking group of Muslim protestors to go to Pak

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 21:00 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustantimes
         

A controversy erupted here after a widely circulated video showed a police officer advising a group of Muslims to go to Pakistan.

In the video, superintendent of police (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh was heard threatening to ruin the career of the group. The footage was purportedly of the anti-CAA protests that turned violent in Meerut on December 20.

In the video, the SP City was seen expressing his anger at people wearing black and green bands. The video seemed to have been shot in a street where locals clashed with police and shouted slogans.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, SP City Akhilesh Narayan Singh said that whatever was heard in the video was his response to a group of protestors who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans and said, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

“In response, I advised them better go to Pakistan for which they were shouting slogans in support,” he explained. He questioned why they were raising slogans only in support of Pakistan?

“I believe anyone who loves his country can’t tolerate such slogans,” he said.

Commenting on the issue, Samajwadi Party MLA of the Meerut City area Rafeeq Ansari condemned the act of the senior police officer and said, “Officials of his stature must refrain from issuing such statements even in anger.”

He also expressed his dismay over officer’s objections to people wearing black and green ribbons during their protest against CAA and NRC.

