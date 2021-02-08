IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Villagers in Himachal’s tribal areas pass resolutions against dam
Members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) during a rescue operation after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads at a tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. (AFP)
Members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) during a rescue operation after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads at a tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. (AFP)
cities

Villagers in Himachal’s tribal areas pass resolutions against dam

  • All villages plan to pass resolutions against hydel projects and send them to the Governor and the President of India.
READ FULL STORY
By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:32 PM IST

A day after flash floods damaged two hydel projects in Uttarakhand, villagers in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal region of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti passed resolutions opposing hydel projects considering fragile ecology of the region.

Villagers of Gaushal Panchayat in Lahaul-Spiti on Monday vowed not to allow hydropower projects proposed on Chandrabhaga valley. Former head of the Gaushal Panchayat, Megh Singh, said in the valley such as Lahaul, which is most affected in the Himalayan region due to glacier breaches and avalanches, the government has planned as many as 56 hydroelectric projects.

“The fragile ecosystem of Lahul valley would be destroyed if these projects are executed,” he said.

Also read: ISRO experts revealed mix of rockfall, snow avalanche caused Chamoli tragedy - CM

Sushila Rana, head of Gaushal Panchayat, said they will not give no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam-promoted 104-megawatt Tandi Project. A 104-megawatt project is planned at Tandi, the confluence of Chandra and Bhaga which is sacred to the local population. “We will oppose other projects also,” she said.

Vikram Katoch, vice-president of 'Save Lahaul Spiti', a social organisation, said people of Lahaul-Spiti were deeply concerned after what has happened in Uttrakhand and added that more and more people were coming out and opposing dam projects.

“The dam projects require lots of blasting and drilling of hills and constructing tunnels under the mountains. The neighbouring Kinnaur district has seen enough destruction where a number of projects are being constructed,” he said.

All villages plan to pass resolutions against hydel projects and send them to the Governor and the President of India, he added.

Himachal Pradesh has a potential of tapping 27,400 MW of electricity by damming its rivers, of which only 10,519 MW has been generated so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chamoli chamoli distric uttarakhand flood
app
Close
Members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) during a rescue operation after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads at a tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. (AFP)
Members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) during a rescue operation after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads at a tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. (AFP)
cities

Villagers in Himachal’s tribal areas pass resolutions against dam

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • All villages plan to pass resolutions against hydel projects and send them to the Governor and the President of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat.(HT PHOTO)
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat.(HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

ISRO experts revealed mix of rockfall, snow avalanche caused Chamoli tragedy: CM

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Expert from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology also claimed that a mix of rockfall and snow avalanche led to the Chamoli tragedy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel carry out rescue works near the Tapovan hydel project a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing massive flood in Dhauli Ganga River in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
ITBP personnel carry out rescue works near the Tapovan hydel project a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing massive flood in Dhauli Ganga River in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
ranchi news

At least 15 Jharkhand labourers feared missing following Chamoli disaster

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • While nine labourers belonged to Jharkhand's Bethat village, six hailed from Ramgarh district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two coaches of the passenger train derailed but no casualties were recorded.(ANI/Twitter)
The two coaches of the passenger train derailed but no casualties were recorded.(ANI/Twitter)
patna news

2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:58 PM IST
  • 2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar, no injuries or casualties reported
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP's Ashish Shelar slammed the Congress party for demanding the investigations in the first place.(Twitter/@ShelarAshish)
BJP's Ashish Shelar slammed the Congress party for demanding the investigations in the first place.(Twitter/@ShelarAshish)
mumbai news

‘Is he in sound mind ?’ BJP’s Anil Shelar questions Maharashtra CM

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:47 PM IST
“Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar are not just celebrities, they're Bharat Ratna recipients. We condemn any inquiry into their chats. We want to ask Uddhav Thackeray ji, is he in sound mind ?” Shelar asked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP ADG Manoj Rawat speaking to media personnel at Joshimath. (ANI/Twitter)
ITBP ADG Manoj Rawat speaking to media personnel at Joshimath. (ANI/Twitter)
dehradun news

ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It said the charge sheet has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (cheating), in the case against the accused who had threatened Roy over the issue related to return of loan.(File photo)
It said the charge sheet has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (cheating), in the case against the accused who had threatened Roy over the issue related to return of loan.(File photo)
kolkata news

SC disposes of plea for probe by CBI into alleged suicide of BJP leader in WB

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The West Bengal government told the top court that the High Court had already looked into the matter in entirety while hearing the plea filed by the wife of the deceased and said that there was no delay in undertaking a probe into the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue ops at NTPC tunnel near Tapovan.(Chamoli Police)
Rescue ops at NTPC tunnel near Tapovan.(Chamoli Police)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand disaster: Rescuers brave odds, go without rest to save lives

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:52 PM IST
  • All are working for minimum 10-12 hours, braving all odds including the muck and the Himalayan winter, said SDRF spokesperson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Studies have revealed that rapidly melting glaciers have led to the formation of numerous lakes in the basins of perennial Himalayan rivers, including Sutlej, Chenab , Beas and Ravi and their tributaries, over the last five years and that the number of lakes has been increasing at an alarming rate (Reuters File Photo)
Studies have revealed that rapidly melting glaciers have led to the formation of numerous lakes in the basins of perennial Himalayan rivers, including Sutlej, Chenab , Beas and Ravi and their tributaries, over the last five years and that the number of lakes has been increasing at an alarming rate (Reuters File Photo)
chandigarh news

With 1,600 glacial lakes, Himachal at flood risk

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:26 PM IST
There has been a 32% increase in lakes in the Chenab basin, 94% increase in the Ravi basin and 97% increase in the Sutlej basin while there has been a 36% drop in lakes in the Beas basin
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is allowed to have a total of 35 ministers in his cabinet.(ANI Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is allowed to have a total of 35 ministers in his cabinet.(ANI Photo)
patna news

New agri laws in farmers' interests, misgivings should be dispelled: Bihar CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:17 PM IST
He asserted that the controversy around the new laws will have no impact in Bihar where Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) were done away with more than a decade ago and a viable alternative system put in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.(PTI)
Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.(PTI)
dehradun news

Chamoli disaster revives tales of Gaura Devi and her role in Chipko movement

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • Raini village's Gaura Devi who played a key role in the Chipko movement in March 1974.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra congratulated party workers for the victory.(PTI)
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra congratulated party workers for the victory.(PTI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan civic polls: Congress gets chairperson posts to 48 urban local bodies

PTI, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:11 PM IST
The chairperson to three urban local bodies were elected unopposed while the election was held for the remaining 87 bodies on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 8,500 restaurants are associated with Pune hoteliers’ association (PTI)
Around 8,500 restaurants are associated with Pune hoteliers’ association (PTI)
pune news

After BMC extends closing time for hotels, Pune hoteliers demand similar extension

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:46 PM IST
President of Pune hoteliers association has written to the city as well as district authorities to make this demand heard and has requested authorities to extend the timings of restaurants and bars to 1am as it was before pre-Covid time
READ FULL STORY
Close
Muck-filled tunnel at Tapovan dam site in Chamoli where rescue operations are underway. (HT Photo)
Muck-filled tunnel at Tapovan dam site in Chamoli where rescue operations are underway. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM to seek Isro help to understand what caused Chamoli tragedy

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:46 PM IST
201 are still missing, 11 bodies have been recovered, 27 have been rescued so far, search and rescue operation is on, say authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department reported that 1,622 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.55 lakh. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The department reported that 1,622 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.55 lakh. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune district reports four deaths and 446 new Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:43 PM IST
This takes final total to 3.91 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.77 lakh have recovered, 8,054 have been reported dead and 5,878 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP