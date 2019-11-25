e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Viral graft letter case: Chargesheet will be filed soon: Official

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

The Kangra district police will soon be filing a chargesheet in case related to a viral letter alleging corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government.

The letter, addressed to veteran leader Shanta Kumar, alleged serious allegations of corruption in state health and industry department. The letter was found making rounds on social media in September.

Former BJP minister Ravinder Singh Ravi, a close confident of ex- chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, is in the soup as police probe has indicted him for playing a role in making the letter viral.

“We are scrutinising all the legal aspects of the case and a chargesheet in the case will be filed soon,” said Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan.

He, however, did not give any time frame for filing the chargesheet.

A verbal war has erupted in the BJP over the episode as many leaders have demanded action against beleaguered Ravi.

The letter was posted on a social media site by a Palampur-based BJP worker Manoj Masand. During interrogation, he confided to have posted the letter on behest of Ravi.

Subsequently, Masand was booked under Sections 505 (statements conducting public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police also confiscated Ravi and Masand’s mobile phones and also questioned the former minister.

According to police, forensic analyses of mobile phones indicate that Ravi played active role in spreading the letter.

Defending self, Ravi has alleged that police were acting against him under pressure from a particular person.

top news
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| 3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| 3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities