Virinder Pal Singh Saini takes charge as chief engineer of Ludhiana central zone

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 22:23 IST

Virinder Pal Singh Saini took charge as chief engineer (operations) in the central zone of Punjab State Electricity Corporation on Thursday.

Saini has served in various capacities during his 33 years of service.

He completed his engineering degree from Thapar University, Patiala in 1985 and joined the Punjab State Electricity Board on 29 April 1987 as an assistant engineer.

Since then he has joined various positions of power department such as operations, enforcement, grid construction, technical audit and after 33 years of service as chief engineer, Punjab State Electricity Corporation at Central Zone, Ludhiana.