e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Virus kills five spotted deer in IVRI zoo

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bareilly Five ‘cheetals’ (spotted deer) have died here at the mini zoo located inside the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in the past week due to the spread of an infectious disease known as pasteurella canis. The deaths have galvanised the IVRI experts into taking preventive measures to check the spread of the bacteria for which there is no vaccine as yet.

“We have restricted entry of visitors to the zoo and are administering antibiotics to the animals and the situation is under control now,” said IVRI Director RK Singh.

The zoo has a total population of 66 spotted deer which includes 35 cheetals, 19 black bucks and 12 hog deer. Their number has now been reduced to 61 with the recent deaths which included four males and one female deer.

Experts suspect the disease was spread by stray dogs. They said pasteuralla multocida was common among cattle while pasteuralla canis was found among wild animals. Unlike pasteuralla multocida, no vaccine is currently available for pasteuralla canis.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 17:31 IST

top news
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
Oct 05, 2019 20:39 IST
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
Oct 05, 2019 19:13 IST
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
Oct 05, 2019 18:41 IST
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Oct 05, 2019 21:09 IST
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:36 IST
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Oct 05, 2019 19:24 IST
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Oct 05, 2019 20:04 IST
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Oct 05, 2019 16:20 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities