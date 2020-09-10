e-paper
Home / Cities / Virus snuffs out 11 more lives in Ludhiana, death toll reaches 546

Virus snuffs out 11 more lives in Ludhiana, death toll reaches 546

In the district,135 of the total fatalities were recorded in the first 10 days of September.

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With no let-up in Covid casualties, 11 city residents succumbed to the virus on Thursday, taking the district’s toll to 546.

Notably, 135 of the total fatalities were recorded in the first 10 days of September.

As many as 189 fresh infections were reported in the district, which pushed the total cases tally to 12,754.

Of the total cases, 1,762 are active in the district while 10,443 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Among the 11 fatalities, six were women, mostly senior citizens. The deceased include an 80-year-old woman from Urban Estate, 65-year-old woman from Focal Point, 78-year-old man from Canal View Enclave, 82-year-old woman from Shanker Colony, 35-year-old woman resident of Bachitter Nagar, 55-year-old woman from Bhattian Bet, 60-year-old man from Barewal Road, 63-year-old male from Khanna, 85-year-old male from Dugri, 50-year-old woman from Balmiki Mohalla, 80-year-old male from Sahnewal.

Among those who tested positive, 21 are patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, 60 are contacts of infected patients, while 76 people were referred from outpatient departments. These patients included three healthcare workers as well.

Ludhiana tracker

Confirmed: 12,754

Active: 1,762

Recovered: 10,443

Deaths: 546

