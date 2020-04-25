Volunteers assist police during lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:54 IST

PUNE At least 170 residents of Aundh and Baner and 14 from Shivajinagar have registered to volunteer as ‘special police officers’ during lockdown which is in place to contain the spread of Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, according to police.

The initiative was put into practice from April 15.

This initiative has been undertaken to help assist the police in keeping a check on people who are on the streets without any valid reason.

The idea was suggested by advocate Satya Muley, a resident of Balewadi and first implemented in the jurisdiction of Chatuhshrungi police station. This concept was created in accordance with the police commissioner and with the police inspectors under the Shivajinagar police station.

“The idea of appointing ‘special police officers’ for a limited period (till the lockdown is implemented) was implemented to seek cooperation from residents and help the police fulfil their objective of maintaining a total lockdown,” said Muley.

Some of the duties of the officers involve creating public awareness, accumulating information of suspects in the specific area, help in contact tracing among others.

One of the special duty officers at Aundh, Rupesh Junwane, said, “The group in Aundh has been enforcing social distancing and increase public awareness for the same at public places of commerce of essential items, example shops and vegetable outlets.”

“We also coordinate for assisting in making provisions of essential items and services to the general public in case of scarcity/difficulty,” said Junwane.

Police inspector Anil Shewale, Chatuhshrungi police station, said, “We have circulated a letter stating that we are seeking volunteers from the societies in Aundh, Balewadi, Baner and Pashan areas. In Balewadi itself there are more than 300 societies and we can’t visit every society to check if all the directives laid down by the government are followed hence we request the chairperson/secretary of cooperative housing societies to nominate people or themselves for the role during this time of the pandemic.”

“The persons should be above the age of 18 years and below 50 years. He should be willing to assist in supporting and implementing various directives of police and state,” said Shewale.

“The volunteer appointed in the region should strictly enforce all directives related to lockdown, issued by all authorities including the police department, PMC among others. The volunteers are informed about the directives in advance,” said Shewale.