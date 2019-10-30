Wagholi residents win 10- year property registration battle; receipts in

cities

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 19:13 IST

PUNE Residents of Emeral Isle, Wagholi received property registration receipts from the Wagholi gram panchayat on October 27, 10 years after they purchased their houses.

“It is the builder’s responsibility to complete the property registration procedure at the gram panchayat or in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) , however, they failed to do so after selling us all the flats. Hence we took it upon ourselves to get our flats registered,” said Ranjit Sinha, chairman of this 37 row houses society. The registration of flat / row house is an important document for owners who are interested in selling their property.

As a chairman of society , Sinha took this initiative and discussed with matter with Sarpanch, Vasundra Ubale and her husband Shivdas Ubale including their ward representative Ramkrishna Satav.

“The biggest challenge was to convince the gram panchayat officials to give us the receipts as the builder had only given us individual member sales deed agreement and possession letter,” added Vikram Nair, secretary for the society.

The residents had earlier also approached the gram panchayat but were not able to succeed in getting the registration done as they lacked documents like completion certificate. However, the second time around the residents convinced the authorities it would be a win win situation as the gram panchayat would be able to claim property tax from owners of the houses. In addition to that, the society that was earlier dependent on tankers now draws water from the gram panchayat water pipeline.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 19:13 IST