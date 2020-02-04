e-paper
Want Indo-US defence trade to growto $80 billion, says US ambassador

Want Indo-US defence trade to growto $80 billion, says US ambassador

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: United States ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Tuesday said his country wanted Indo-US defence trade to grow up to $80 billion per annum from the existing $18 billion

“We also wish to expand cooperation in the defence industrial corridor in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Juster is in the state capital to attend the 11th Defence Expo, which will start from Wednesday.

“The US firms at the expo produce battle-proven, high-technology equipment and networks. These companies have supplied modern land and sea-based fighter aircraft; ballistic missile defence systems; the most advanced networked avionics equipment and secure communications equipment for the United States and our partners. They are poised to offer the same to India,” Juster told media persons here on Tuesday.

On investment in the upcoming defence corridor project in Uttar Pradesh, Juster said: “We look forward to expand our cooperation as the Indian government establishes defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and in Tamil Nadu.”

“The US firms participating in this event are partnering various companies across India, including in Uttar Pradesh’s Defence Corridor, to produce defence equipment not just for our countries’ militaries, but for those of partner nations,” said Juster.

“Tata has partnered with Lockheed Martin to build all C-130 tails and F-16 wings here. And Boeing is collaborating with HAL to produce all AH-64 Apache fuselages in Hyderabad,” he added.

Juster said: “The theme of the Defence Expo is Digital Transformation of Defence. It is critical that India moves toward systems – not just weapons – that are effective, agile and resilient. In addition, we believe that India must ultimately move toward systems that are interoperable with equipment and networks of its security partners.”

Emphasizing on removing barriers in Indo-US trade, Juster said: “For industry-to-industry relationship barriers must be overcome. It is our goal to identify obstacles to enhancing industry-to-industry cooperation.”

He also asserted that US defence cooperation with India continued to grow stronger and “defence trade with our companies is creating skilled jobs in India.”

Replying to a question that US was maligning China’s image on the outbreak of coronavirus, Juster said: “We refute all such allegations. Rather we are willing to extend all help to China to fight the virus.”

