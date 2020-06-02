Wanted by police in attempt to murder case, Ludhiana realtor held with illegal weapon

cities

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 20:50 IST

The anti-narcotic cell of the Ludhiana police arrested a realtor and recovered an illegal pistol from his possession near Gopal Nagar chowk here on Monday.

The accused, identified as Bunny Chopra, 29 of Shera Colony, Tibba road, is also wanted in an attempt to murder case and is facing trial in a drug-peddling case. Chopra told police that he procured the weapon, a .32 bore pistol, and live cartridges from Maharashtra for ₹55,000.

On March 9, Chopra and his accomplices had opened fire at a friend living in LIG flats. One bullet had hit the friend. An FIR under Section of 307 (attempt to murder) was lodged against Chopra and his accomplices.