e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Wanted by police in attempt to murder case, Ludhiana realtor held with illegal weapon

Wanted by police in attempt to murder case, Ludhiana realtor held with illegal weapon

On March 9, Chopra and his accomplices had opened fire at a friend living in LIG flats.

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused told the police that he procured the weapon, a .32 bore pistol, and live cartridges from Maharashtra for ₹55,000.
The accused told the police that he procured the weapon, a .32 bore pistol, and live cartridges from Maharashtra for ₹55,000.(HT FILE)
         

The anti-narcotic cell of the Ludhiana police arrested a realtor and recovered an illegal pistol from his possession near Gopal Nagar chowk here on Monday.

The accused, identified as Bunny Chopra, 29 of Shera Colony, Tibba road, is also wanted in an attempt to murder case and is facing trial in a drug-peddling case. Chopra told police that he procured the weapon, a .32 bore pistol, and live cartridges from Maharashtra for ₹55,000.

On March 9, Chopra and his accomplices had opened fire at a friend living in LIG flats. One bullet had hit the friend. An FIR under Section of 307 (attempt to murder) was lodged against Chopra and his accomplices.

top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In