Wanted criminal killed in encounter in Mau village

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:11 IST

A wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was gunned down in an encounter with police near Dharmpur-Vishunpur area of Madhuban police station of Mau district on Monday noon, police said.

The encounter took place after the criminal, identified as Harikesh Yadav (40) of a village in Ranipur area, and his accomplice opened fire at a police team and tried to flee, said police.

Confirming the incident, Mau superintendent of police Anurag Arya said a team had been constituted to ensure the arrest of the slain criminal’s aide who escaped.

A senior cop said 19 cases of crime, including murder, loot, attempt to murder and extortion had been pending against the criminal who had been on the run for over a year.

The cop said a police team was carrying out checking near Bakhtwar Pulia in Kopaganj police area of the district when two bike-borne youths rode by. The police team signalled them to stop but instead of following the instruction, they opened fire at the cops and fled. A massive search was launched and a while later the criminals were located.

During the encounter, the criminals opened fire at two cops, including sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar and Avinash. “The bullets hit their bullet proof jackets,” said the police officer.

He said the criminal suffered injuries in the retaliatory firing. “The injured criminal was taken to hospital where he died during treatment. A bike and a country-made pistol were recovered from him,” said the cop.