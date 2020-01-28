e-paper
Wanted gangster nabbed in Panipat

Wanted gangster nabbed in Panipat

Jan 28, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Panipat police on Tuesday arrested an active member of notorious ‘Commando’ gang and recovered a countrymade pistol from his possession.

An official spokesperson of the Haryana Police said the gangster, Kuldeep Singh alias Balla, was an active member of Ravi alias Commando gang.

He said that acting on a tip-off, a team of CIA nabbed him from Chulkana mod in Panipat district.

The police have recovered an unlicensed pistol from him, he said, adding that he was hatching a conspiracy to commit another crime.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested accused was actively working for the gang.

He was earlier caught by the CIA in March 2019 on the charges of possessing illegal weapons. He came out of Karnal jail on bail about four months ago.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against him. The spokesperson said that Balla’s arrest will help the police in solving several cases registered against him.

