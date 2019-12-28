Wanted in over 20 cases, gangster Pindri nabbed in Rupnagar village

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019

Rupnagar police Saturday arrested A-category (dreaded criminal) gangster Parminder Singh, alias Pindri, and his four associates near Naudhemajra village in Rupnagar district on Friday night.

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Jagjit Singh Jallah said Pindri was wanted in more than 20 cases. He is associated with top gangsters of Punjab and Haryana, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and the Sampat Nehra. He used to arrange accommodation to their aides in Nalagadh, Baddi, Naina Devi and Una.

The SP said the police got a tip-off that the gangsters were present near Naudhemajra village and were planning to commit a robbery in Rupnagar district. He said the CIA staff-2 of Rupnagar police arrested Pindri of Dhahan village in Nurpur Bedi of Rupnagar district, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi of Gulmohar Nagar in Khanna, Ankush Sharma, alias Bhardwaj, alias Ankush, of Krishna Nagar in Khanna, Kuldeep Singh, alias Baba, of Gulmohar Nagar, Khanna, and Baljinder Singh, alias Billa, of Takahatgarh in Nurpur Bedi.

The police recovered a bulletproof jacket, a 315-bore rifle with 25 cartridges, a 12-bore rifle with 25 cartridges, and a .32-bore revolver with 22 cartridges, some sharp-edged weapons and a Mahindra XUV 500 (HR-21 H-6019) from their possession.

A case under Section 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Nurpur Bedi police station.

Pindri was released on bail from the Ropar jail in June this year. He has multiple criminal cases, including attempt to murder, registered against him and is active in the Rupnagar and Nurpur Bedi areas. He also helped gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, now in Jodhpur jail, escape from the custody of the Rupnagar police on January 17, 2015.

Pindri was also accused of giving shelter to notorious gangster Akshay Pahalwan, alias Kali, who was arrested at Dhahan village on June 9. Pahalwan, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was wanted by Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan police in 15 cases of murder besides 20 cases of robberies and extortion. Pindri was absconding since Pahalwan’s arrest.

Police said Pindri and another gangster from his village — Dilpreet Singh Dhahan — who was arrested from Chandigarh in July after an encounter, share and old rivalry. During interrogation, Dhahan, who is accused of attacking Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, admitted that he procured two AK-47 assault rifles and planned to attack Ropar jail to settle scores with Pindri, his old adversary he has known from his school days. He said Pindri had assaulted him in the past and he wanted to take revenge.