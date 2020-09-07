e-paper
Home / Cities / Warriors in khaki who beat Covid honoured in Ludhiana

Warriors in khaki who beat Covid honoured in Ludhiana

The cops also donated their blood plasma for the treatment of other infected patients

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Several police officers who defeated the coronavirus disease which they contracted in the line of duty, and later donated their blood plasma for the treatment of other infected patients, were felicitated by Hero Dayanand Heart Institute (HDHI) on Monday.

Two women police officers Arshpreet Kaur, station house officer of Jodhewal Basti police station and constable Sushma Rani donated their blood plasma. Besides constable Harish Sharma, sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, ASI Dinesh Kumar and head constable Davinder Singh were honoured by the institute.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (special branch) Rupinder Kaur Sra, who is the nodal officer for Covid-19, was also honoured for motivating the cops to donate the life-saving plasma.

Those present at the felicitation ceremony include deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, chief cardiologist Dr GS Wander along with medical superintendent, HDHI, Dr Bishav Mohan, Dr Rajesh Mahajan and president of Sewa Sankalp Society, Harpreet Sandhu.

In his message, Dr Wander said, “Instead of panicking, we need to follow preventive measures with great care and attentiveness to thwart the spread of the virus.”

A special brochure depicting a message to laud the efforts of plasma donors was launched by DC Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Speaking during the occasion Dr Bishav Mohan said, “The plasma of ASI Dinesh Kumar was used to treat critically ill patients. It was due to the timely treatment that precious lives could be save added.”

