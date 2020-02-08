Was doing my job: Cabbie who reported poet to cops

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:21 IST

Taxi-aggregator app Uber has suspended the driver who reported his passenger to Mumbai Police on Wednesday, till an inquiry is conducted into the matter, he told HT. On Friday, driver Rohit Singh Gour said he stood by his decision to report poet Bappadittya Sarkar after overhearing Sarkar’s conversation. “I have done my job as an alert citizen,” said Gour.

On Wednesday night, Sarkar was assigned Gour’s cab by Uber. During the ride, Sarkar made a phone call. “I was ignoring him, but after I heard ‘ab toh desh jalne wala hai’, I decided to record him,” the driver said. Gour then took Sarkar to Santacruz police station. He gave recordings of Sarkar’s conversation to police. An Uber spokesperson had said, “We are in touch with both rider and driver, and are reviewing the matter.”