e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Was told that antibodies will develop after 42 days of vaccination: Vij

Was told that antibodies will develop after 42 days of vaccination: Vij

Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh on Sunday said that Vij is stable and showed no symptoms

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 05:12 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
         

Haryana health minister Anil Vij, who is in isolation after testing positive for Covid, issued a statement on Sunday to clear the confusion over the vaccine he was administered nearly two weeks ago.

Taking to Twitter, Vij said, “Before giving me Covaxin, the doctors had told me that antibodies will develop only after 14 days of the second dose that will be given after 28 days of the first dose. Despite taking every precaution, I got infected. I’m being treated at the civil hospital and I’m feeling better... It’s been only 14 days that I was given the vaccine.”

Vij also condemned the news published in a Hindi daily that he didn’t follow safety protocols. “...this is wrong. I was admitted to the civil hospital nearly 30 minutes after I tested positive,” he wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said he got himself tested in Chandigarh, report of which came out negative, two days after he had met Panipat (City) MLA Pramod Vij, who was found infected after their meeting.

Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh on Sunday said that Vij is stable and there are no symptoms now.

On being asked about the second dose of vaccine, he said, “Doctors from PGIMS, Rohtak, had visited the minister Saturday night. He will not get the second dose of the vaccine as it is not administered after a patient tests positive. He is feeling better than yesterday and doesn’t have fever now.”

With questions being raised on the efficacy of Covaxin, an indigenous vaccine for coronavirus developed by Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer had issued a statement on Saturday stating that “the third phase trial is a double-blind study where the volunteers have a 50% chance of receiving either a vaccine or placebo”.

Medical camps at Haryana borders for farmers

Vij on Sunday said the health department will set up health camps at the farmers’ protesting sites.

“The Haryana health department will set up medical camps everywhere in Haryana where the farmers are agitating. Doctors, ambulances and medicines will be available at the camps,” he said.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
2 held as interfaith couple tries to register marriage
2 held as interfaith couple tries to register marriage
Covid update: Punjab CM seeks vaccine clarification; Pfizer asks for India approval
Covid update: Punjab CM seeks vaccine clarification; Pfizer asks for India approval
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In