Water leaks from pipeline during TMC repair work

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:46 IST

Hundreds of litres of water were wasted, after a12-inch pipeline leaked on Pokharan Road No 1, near Smt Sulochana Devi Singhania School in Thane (West).

The water department, however, claimed that the pipe was being repaired and there was no burst.

Arjun Ahire, deputy engineer from the water department, said, “We had opened the air valve of the pipe as the cleaning work on the pipe was going on. We released water under high pressure. There was a slope in the area where the water accumulated. The work was completed in an hour. There was no impact on the water supply in the city.”

Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell, said, “We got a complaint of leakage in the 12-inch pipeline at Pokharan Road No1. We informed the department and the repair work started.”

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:46 IST