We are now being targeted by parties, say students from TISS

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:16 IST

Days after a student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), along with 50 other unknown persons, was charged with sedition by Mumbai Police, other students say they are scared to enter the campus.

TISS students who attended the Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering, organised by Queer Azadi Mumbai (QAM) at Azad Maidan on February 1, are worried they may be charged with sedition like Kris Chudawala, who was named in the first information report (FIR) and has since been denied anticipatory bail.

“TISS is suddenly being targeted by political parties as well as government machinery. Our students have always raised voices for society, be it to protest against cutting of trees in Aarey Milk Colony, or fighting against Section 377 – a draconian law – but today, we are being openly targeted for the same reasons,” said a student on condition of anonymity.

Chudawala, who identifies as trans, was charged with sedition following a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kirit Somaiya. The FIR uses Chudawala’s birth name, instead of their changed name. QAM has dissociated itself from those charged with sedition.

Christy, a student and part of the TISS Queer Collective, said, “The queer solidarity gathering is meant to be a safe space for the community and the fact that the identity of a trans person was revealed during this march beats the purpose of solidarity.”

TISS administration has assured students they have nothing to fear. “We haven’t received any official complaints but many students have shared their fear, especially with police stationed outside our campus. We’ve told everyone to attend lectures without any worry,” said acting registrar M P Balamurugan.