We need to change British-era laws: CM

We need to change British-era laws: CM

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:58 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said there is a need to change many British-era laws, considering the changing times and needs.

The CM was addressing the State Lawyers Conference 2020, organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, in Nashik on Sunday. “There is a need to change many old laws. We got independence from the British long back, but the laws brought in by them still exist in the country. We are heading towards modernisation, but with changing times, we also need to see which of the laws require changes,” Thackeray said, adding, “I think the judiciary should organise a seminar where chief ministers from all the states, along with senior judges and other legal luminaries, should come together and discuss the changes required.”

The CM also rued over the fact that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have not been hanged yet. “The Nirbhaya case which has shocked the entire nation... where trial was completed, accused were convicted, but they are yet to be executed. We had said that the case will be fast-tracked but was it really done? I don’t know,” Thackeray said.

The CM also assured that he will approve the setting up of the country’s first judges’ university in Maharashtra. “I am ready to approve the proposal of setting up a judges’ university in the state, but on one condition that it should come up as the first in the country,” he said.

