We will close Diva dumping yard from Jan 1: TMC

Dec 28, 2019
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
The Diva dumping ground will be shut from January 1, and December 31 will be the last day the plot will be used for dumping garbage, said an official of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The municipal corporation will start dumping garbage near Mumbra bypass, he said. No official announcement of an alternative space has been made.

Diva dumping ground has four dumping spots. Till now, 23 lakh metric tonnes of garbage has been dumped here. As it is adjacent to a creek and falls under Coastal Regulatory Zone, TMC has got a notice from the pollution board.

TMC had tabled a ₹218-crore proposal in the general body for the scientific processing of waste in the dumping ground. “The amount quoted by the TMC shows ₹140 crore additional expense as compared to what other municipal corporations spent,” Najib Mulla, NCP corporator, said at the general body meeting.

Shiv Sena corporators unanimously decided that waste will not be dumped at the Diva dumping ground from January 1.

Former deputy mayor Ramakant Madhvi said, “This has been a long pending issue, we have been waiting for the TMC to find an alternative space for dumping garbage. We will make sure that from January 1 none of the TMC garbage vans enters Diva to dump waste.”

