Weddings: Auspicious dates overcome virus fears in Pune

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:05 IST

Pune Although March 2020 may not be the season for weddings, there are some auspicious dates when some of the weddings will take place. March 19 is one such date and despite the coronavirus fears, some of the families are planning to go ahead with the wedding albeit with reduced number of guests.

Rashmi Lagwankar has a wedding of her son on Thursday which now will be held at home. “The wedding ceremonies will take place at home with only family members as guests. The wedding was planned some months ago and since both my son and daughter-in-law are working in the US, we did not want to delay their marriage,” said Rashmi. Earlier, the wedding was to be held at Siddharth hall in Kothrud.

Amit Ghule had planned a lavish wedding with 4,000 guests at Gulmohar hall, Kothrud, for his brother, but changed the plan after the government advisory. “We had invited our relatives from village and other cities, but have curtailed the celebrations keeping the guests to 200 and will hold the wedding at the girl’s home in Theur. We cannot cancel or postpone the wedding as it was planned almost a year ago,” said Ghule.

Sandeep Ranade, president, Mhatre Pul to Rajaram Pul Land Owner Association that has 40 members, said, “We have cancelled all celebrations, programmes and conferences. Usually March has less auspicious dates, but we have a lot of bookings from April 2020. Hence, we will have a meeting next week and take further action as per the decisions taken by the government authorities.”

While popular Gharkul Lawns near Mhatre bridge wore a deserted look on Wednesday. “We have cancelled three bookings of one marriage and two lunch get-togethers that 500 people were to attend,” said Mukund Yatnalkar, director, Vishnu Vardhan Hospitality and Caterers.