Home / Cities / Week after Ludhiana nurse fell prey to robbers, man held with her scooter

Week after Ludhiana nurse fell prey to robbers, man held with her scooter

Accused is already facing trial in five cases, including vehicle lifting and drug peddling

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in Dehlon police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. Cops have also recovered seven other stolen scooters, two motorcycles and a sharp-edged weapon from his possession. His accomplice is yet to be arrested.
The accused in Dehlon police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. Cops have also recovered seven other stolen scooters, two motorcycles and a sharp-edged weapon from his possession. His accomplice is yet to be arrested.(HT PHOTO)
         

Over a week after a civil hospital nurse was robbed of her two-wheeler and mobile phone, police have arrested a man and recovered the stolen items from him. Cops have also found seven other stolen scooters, two motorcycles and a sharp-edged weapon in his possession.

The accused has been identified as Arun Kumar alias Soni Sharma of Dehlon. His accomplice, Dinesh Bhardwaj of Samrala, is yet to be arrested.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the police arrested him from Dehlon during a special checking on Friday. “The accused was passing by on a scooter when police stopped him for checking. When we asked him for the documents of the vehicle, he was unable to do produce it. Upon persistent questioning, the accused confessed that he had stolen the vehicle from a woman,” the ADCP revealed.

The ADCP said that the accused told the police that he, along with his accomplice, used to steal vehicles from different parts of the city to meet their need for drugs.

He was produced in the court and remanded to four-day police custody.

The accused is already facing trial in five cases, including vehicle lifting and drug peddling. A hunt is on for his accomplice, police said.

