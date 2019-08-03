Weeks after tragedy, Umbha village gets a police outpost

cities

Almost a fortnight after 10 people were killed and 21 others injured in firing over land dispute , Umbha village in Sonbhadra has got a police outpost.

Situated in the remote area of Ghorawal tehsil, Umbha is the first village here to get a police outpost. The village is 70-kilometre away from the district headquarters and around 30 km from the tehsil.

During his visit to the village on July 21, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a police outpost would be set up in the village.

Superintendent of police Sonbhadra Salman Taj Patil said, “A police outpost has been set up in Umbha village. A total of eight cops, including two sub-inspectors, a head constable and five head constables, have been deployed there .”

He further informed that for the time being, the police outpost will function from the ground of the government primary school in the village.

He added that a permanent building will be constructed for the outpost within two months. The building will be equipped with a communication system so that the cops can inform the seniors immediately in case of trouble.

Sub-inspector Awadhesh Yadav has been made in-charge of the outpost. The police department is looking for land to construct a building required for police outpost.

The police outpost will cover a dozen villages in the vicinity. Earlier, the locals had to run to Ghorawal for lodging a police complaint.

Ramraj, a local, said that the village should have got an outpost long ago. “As soon as the outpost starts functioning properly, locals will feel quite safe. They would no longer have to run to Ghorawal to lodge a complaint.

