What I commit to do: Sunil Tingre, Wadgaonsheri MLA flags traffic woes as target no 1

cities

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:42 IST

PUNE Sunil Vijay Tingre, elected member of Wadgaonsheri constituency, says solving traffic congestion on Ahmednagar road and nearby roads along with providing regular water supply in the constituency will be top priorities.

Congratulations on the win. What is the first thing will you like to take up from the manifesto?

There were many things mentioned in my manifesto, but the most important is to solve traffic congestion on Ahmednagar road and nearby areas along with providing regular water supply in the constituency. There are regular traffic jams on Ahmednagar road highway, Vimannagar, Vishrantwadi and related areas. The riverbed road can be used to solve this issue in Wadgaonsheri, while in Vishrantwadi there can be an alternate road from Shastrinagar to Kalas.

To provide regular water supply in the constituency we will be working on the Bhama Askhed dam project. We will hold meetings with the related officials and try to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Which are the other issues on your priority list?

I will be focusing on providing health services to people below the poverty line. Those affected due to recent flash floods will be rehabilitated soon.

What are your future plans for the constituency?

A new employment exchange programme will be undertaken so that the problem of unemployment among the youth can be dealt with. We will be working on forming women support groups which will deal with issues of women.

Tingre got a total of 97,700 votes and won by a margin of 4,975 votes in the state assembly elections against Jagdish Tukaram Mulik of BJP

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:42 IST