Wheat procurement: No produce arrives in 3 Majha districts

Wheat procurement: No produce arrives in 3 Majha districts

Even mandis in Amritsar, the fourth district of the region, barely managed to open the account with just 32 tonnes.

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Amritsar/Jalandhar
Farmers did not bring their produce to the grain markets of three districts of the Majha region — Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot — on Thursday even as procurement started in Punjab a day before.

Even mandis in Amritsar, the fourth district of the region, barely managed to open the account with just 32 tonnes.

Amritsar district mandi officer Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal said the Gehri grain market received the 32 tonnes of wheat, while others grain markets in the district wore a deserted look. The arrival of produce will pick up after April 20 as the moisture in the grain delayed the harvesting, he added.

Negligible arrival in Doaba mandis

A negligible amount of wheat arrived in the grain markets of the Doaba region on the second consecutive day on Thursday with a majority of farmers yet to start harvesting due to high moisture content in their crop.

In Kapurthala district, of the 965 tonnes of produce that arrived at the mandis in the last two days, the government agencies lifted 725 tonnes.

In Jalandhar, few farmers arrived at the Phillaur and Mehatpur mandis and agencies purchased 475 tonnes.

Most farmers are likely to start harvesting from the next week.

Also, due to the ongoing curfew in Punjab, farmers are facing problems in arranging labour to carry their produce to the mandis.

In Hoshiarpur district, procurement will start on Saturday.

