‘Wheat production likely to reach over 112MT’

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 22:49 IST

The country’s wheat production is likely to break all previous records in the coming Rabi harvesting season and may reach over 112 million tonnes, claim the scientists of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal.

As per the scientists, the key reason behind this is that the area under wheat cultivation has reportedly increased by 5% or 1.5 million hectare and reached to 31.3 million hectare.

They said that this acreage increase in witnessed in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have reported slight decline in the area under wheat this year, but the scientists said there is a possibility that the current figures may improve as sowing of wheat is still underway in many states.

Dr Gyanendra Pratap Singh, director of the institute, said, “We had predicted that the wheat production in country may increase to 112 million tonnes against the 107.06 million tonnes of last year as the area under wheat cultivation has increased.”

“Besides efforts of farmers and scientists, and an increase in the acreage, other factors have also helped to improve the production and yield. This includes high yielding varieties developed by scientists and extended winter,” he added.

Dr Narender Goyal of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Damla in Yamunanagar district, said the prevailing cold conditions in the northern states are very good for the wheat crop as it will help growth of the plant and boost germination, especially in the lateral varieties.

As per agriculture experts, wheat production in country is increasing considerably over the past couple of years with the increase in minimum support price which was fixed at Rs 1,975 this year.

“For the past few years, I was growing cauliflower and tomato, but this year, I have switched back to wheat cultivation as wheat has assured income and prices of vegetables keep fluctuating,” said Nirmal Singh, a farmer from Dhanokheri village in Karnal.

As per scientists, farmers have adopted high yielding varieties including HD-2967, HD-3086 and DBW-187 and this year and area under DBW 187 has reported a significant increase.