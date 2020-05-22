e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Wheat stubble burning cases at 11,844, highest in two years

Wheat stubble burning cases at 11,844, highest in two years

Farmers unwilling to pay heed to govt advice that such fires could be dangerous in view of the Covid-19 pandemic; state agriculture secy warns of tough action

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 23:59 IST
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
In Punjab, wheat stubble is used to make dry fooder for cattle, and farmers burn only the leftover roots. These roots can be easily mixed in the soil, but some farmers find it easier to burn it to clear it.
In Punjab, wheat stubble is used to make dry fooder for cattle, and farmers burn only the leftover roots. These roots can be easily mixed in the soil, but some farmers find it easier to burn it to clear it.(HT File Photo)
         

Even as the state government expected a dip in the number of wheat stubble burning cases this season due to the covid-19 pandemic, the number of such instances in the state has touched 11,844, the highest since 2018. In 2019, the number was 10,114 and 10,993 in 2018. The period in all these years was from April 15 to May 22.

Friday itself saw 431 cases, with the 2018 figure on this date being 98, and 330 in 2019.

In the state, wheat stubble is used to make dry fooder for cattle, and farmers burn only the leftover roots. These roots can be easily mixed in the soil, but some farmers find it easier to burn it to clear it.

“It is shocking for us why farmers are not listening to the appeals issued by the government agencies, farm bodies and doctors. This time, burning stubble is very dangerous especially when the smoke emitted from farm fires attacks the lungs; the novel coronavirus also damages lungs,” said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president, a faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

He added they had been educating farmers on in-situ management of wheat stubble, something that they had been doing successfully for years. “Farmers in Bathinda, Sangrur and Barnala are more prone to breaking the law due to their leftist bent of mind and tendency to be anti-government,” Lakhowal claimed.

State agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Pannu said, “We are taking punitive action against errant farmers, but I think we have to adopt strict measures to stop the nuisance. Farmers seem to be adamant and have, so far, not cared to follow orders.”

Till May 30, the government has imposed a fine of Rs 33 lakh on farmers as environment compensation in 1,191 cases of stubble fires. Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) member secretary Krunesh Garg said environment compensation would also be levied in 1,368 other cases. “Special teams have visited 5,241 sites where stubble burning was reported,” he added.

According to PPCB data compiled till Thursday, Moga has reported the most cases at 1,070; Bathinda (1,051); Ferozepur (997); Amritsar 1,009; Muktsar (925); Gurdaspur (800); Tarn Taran 770 and Ludhiana 648.

‘KHARIF SEASON TO BE WORSE’

Brijendra Pateria, regional head of the State Remote Sensing Centre which detects these fires, says, “Farmers are not listening to appeals and are simply burning wheat stubble. If this trend continues, kharif season will be far worse as farm fires are concerned. The government will need to take strict steps to check this.” He added that due to the pandemic, priorities of district administration and other departments tended to be different, but everybody must be on the same page to tackle the pandemic.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In