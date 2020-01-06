Who switched off the streetlights on campus during violence?

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:46 IST

New Delhi

An uneasy calm prevailed on the JNU campus on Monday with several questions over the violence that took place in the university remaining unanswered, including why JNU plunged into darkness for nearly four and a half hours between 6.30pm and 11.05pm on Sunday night.

Several students, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as well as those who had reached the varsity gates as soon as the news of the violence spread, said the street lights both inside and outside the campus were switched off at around 6:30pm.

An official associated with BRPL, the power distributor in the area, explained the streetlights inside the campus have two switches. The first is an automatic sensor-based switch and the other is an ‘isolation switch,which is like a emergency back-up.

“The streetlights automatically switches on around 6pm. It is dependent on the brightness of the sky. In this case, the isolation or the back-up switch had been turned-off, possibly by someone from the area, who knew the system. The discom concerned provides a single point connection to JNU. The power supply system inside the campus is managed by the university,” said the BRPL official on condition of anonymity.

Anand Mishra, a student of the department of social medicine, who was on campus when the lights went off, said the sudden blackout triggered panic among students.

“I was being beaten up by masked goons at the T-point near the 24X7 dhaba, when the lights suddenly went off. Everyone panicked and ran towards their hostels, but most of the roads leading towards the hostels had no light,” he said.

BRPL said it did receive a complaint about streetlights going off inside JNU.

“Last night, we received a message that the streetlights, on the main road opposite the JNU campus, were not working. Immediately, a lineman was deputed, who found that the switch installed at a public place was in off mode. The lineman switched it on. We have observed that there was no line fault in the area. The issue is being further investigated,” another BRPL official said.

When asked about the matter, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said that he had no knowledge about it.

The police too claimed ignorance. “We did not switch off the lights and do not know who did it,” said Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (Southwest district).