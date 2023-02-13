Why BJP continues to ally with AIADMK: DMK mouthpiece

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) mouthpiece Murasoli has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its alliance with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The mouthpiece wrote, "Prime Minister Modi did not answer any questions which were raised by DMK Parliamentary members but he has asked how the DMK can be in alliance with Congress as they have dismissed DMK governments in the past."

The newspaper alleged that the questions raised by DMK were related to government and administration, but the reply of the PM was "political".

"So we also need to give a political reply to that," the newspaper wrote.

It further attacked BJP referring to the collapse of the NDA government in 1998, after former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa led AIADMK exited the alliance.

"Because of your present alliance party AIADMK only, the Vajpayee government fell, BJP can forget that but people won't forget this," the newspaper wrote.

During 1998-1999, then AIADMK General Secretary Jayalalitha went to Delhi to meet President K R Narayanan and withdrew AIADMK support to the BJP. Because of this Atal Bihari Vajpayee government lost its majority and fell.

Intensifying its attack further, Murasoli wrote, "Two days back Edapadi Palanisamy said that they don't need any alliance and they can face election individually. But in reply, BJP is saying we are in alliance with AIADMK. Don't you all feel ashamed to say this?"

"BJP was talking about 'Tamil Nadu without Kazgangal', but now BJP is itself surviving on the oxygen of AIADMK," the DMK mouthpiece further wrote.