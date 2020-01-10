Wife, her partner held for killing man with ice pick

cities

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for stabbing her husband to death using an ice pick in west Delhi’s Dwarka last month, the police said.

Police said the woman was having an affair with the arrested man and her husband was allegedly harassing her over this, which prompted them to kill him, said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch).

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Mohd Dilshad and another investigator said he Dilshad first strangled with a wire and then stabbed him at least two dozen times with an ice pick until he died.

Dilshad lived with Bilkis in Nand Nagri in north-east Delhi and sometimes earned his living by setting up a paan stall at wedding venues. But Bilkis would be angry with him for finding work sparsely and staying at home jobless, police said.

“When she would ask him to work, he would harass her physically and mentally,” the DCP quoting the accused woman said.

The DCP said for the last six years, Bilkis was in an extramarital relationship with Ali, a 25-year-old barber who is also Dilshad’s first cousin. “Five years ago, when Dilshad got to know of their relationship, he moved his home from Panchkuian Road to Nand Nagri,” said the officer.

About two months ago, Bilkis told Ali about her alleged harassment at the hands of her husband and asked Ali to kill him, the DCP said. “They purchased an ice pick and roped in Ali’s friend Rohit with a promise of ₹1 lakh cash. On December 27, Ali and Rohit called Dilshad to Dwarka Sector 14 on the pretext of offering him work. There, the two men strangled and stabbed him repeatedly with the ice pick they had,” the DCP said.

Bilkis, meanwhile, approached the police on December 28 and filed a missing person complaint about her husband. But on Wednesday, the police received a tip-off that Dilshad had not gone missing but was killed by his wife and his body dumped in Dwarka.

The police detained the wife and interrogated her. She allegedly admitted to the crime and also revealed the roles of the two men who helped her.