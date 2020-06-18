e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Will decline NCP’s offer of seat on MLC: Raju Shetti

Will decline NCP’s offer of seat on MLC: Raju Shetti

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Raju Shetti, leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, on Thursday stated that he will decline the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) offer of one seat on the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC).

Shetti said he was doing this to prevent a possible split in the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

Shetti had, on Tuesday, visited NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s house in Baramati and accepted the offer of the MLC seat for himself.

The move disappointed two SSS leaders, who themselves were hoping to gain a berth in the legislative council.

“If someone is getting hurt because of my accepting the council offer, then I better reject it. After all, for me, keeping the SSS intact is more important,” Shetti said.

Earlier, Jalinder Patil, SSS state unit president, expressed his displeasure that Shetti chose to keep the NCP’s council seat offer for himself.

There are currently 12 seats vacant from the governor’s quota. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is plans to fill these as soon as possible.

For Shetti, a former two-time MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur, accepting a seat from the NCP quota comes after he had joined hands with the Congress-NCP alliance just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, after breaking away from BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In